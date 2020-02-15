LIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ rally and ‘March to the Polls’ in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, the first day of early voting for the Democratic caucus, Bernie Sanders with join Make the Road Action Nevada to host a “Get Out the Early Vote Rally and March to the Polls” at Desert Pines High School.

The rally will be inside the high school’s cafeteria. It will start at 10:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Organizers say entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

After the Senator finishes his remarks he and Make the Road members will lead a march to the polling location at IBEW Local 357, 808 North Lamb Boulevard.

