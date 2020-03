NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The SEC Commissioner will address the public at 10:30 a.m. regarding the decision to suspend regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses.

According to reports, the decision comes after many concerns about possible exposure to the spread of the coronavirus.