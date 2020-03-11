LIVE RESULTS: 6 states to vote during Democratic primaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time Tuesday, the Democratic primary contest is down to a two-man race, between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Six states are voting on Tuesday, March 10 in Democratic primaries across the nation. Those six states include: Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state.

Many eyes are on Michigan as that is the state with the most delegates, with 125.

To watch CBS News results, click here.

RESULTS (last updated at 5:33 p.m.):

CBS News projects that Joe Biden has won Mississippi.

CBS News projects that Joe Biden has won Missouri.

CBS News projects that Joe Biden has won Michigan, the state with the most delegates during Tuesday’s primaries.