WATCH: Reports of active shooter at mall near San Francisco

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Breaking News

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KLAS) — There are reports of an active shooter at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California, which is near San Francisco.

The mall has been evacuated while police investigate. Watch the helicopter video from the scene below.

LIVE: There are reports of an active shooter at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California, which is near San Francisco. The mall has been evacuated while police investigate.Live stream video courtesy a feed taken from CNN and KPIX.

Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

According to KLAS’ sister station, KRON, the incident has also affected the local rapid transit train. BART officials tweeted that trains will not be stopping at the San Bruno station as a precaution.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories