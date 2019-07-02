WATCH: Reports of active shooter at mall near San Francisco

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KLAS) — There are reports of an active shooter at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California, which is near San Francisco.

The mall has been evacuated while police investigate. Watch the helicopter video from the scene below.

According to KLAS’ sister station, KRON, the incident has also affected the local rapid transit train. BART officials tweeted that trains will not be stopping at the San Bruno station as a precaution.

We have received reports of an active shooter at Tanforan Mall outside San Bruno station. As precaution, trains are not stopping and the station is closed. Trains are running through San Bruno. https://t.co/yukgvu5Leb — SFBART (@SFBART) July 2, 2019

No other details were released. This is a developing story.