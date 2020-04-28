UMC medical expert provides answers about COVID-19 to public during ‘Ask the Medical Experts’ tele-town hall

WATCH TELE-TOWN HALL:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County held another “Ask the Medical Experts” tele-town hall meeting on Tuesday to address community member’s questions about the coronavirus.

During the tele-town hall, UMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Shadaba Asad updated the public on where Nevada stands as a whole during the fight against COVID-19.

Q: How are we doing statewide with COVID-19?



A: @UMCSN Dr. Shadaba Asad believes the curve in Nevada has flattened.



"Our number of new cases have stayed steady the last 7-10 days." #8NN #AskMedicalExperts pic.twitter.com/NgekkOlcim — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 28, 2020

If you missed it, you can rewatch it on Clark County Television (CCTV), on the County’s Facebook and YouTube pages @ClarkCountyNV, and on the County website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.