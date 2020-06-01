Latino advocacy group denounces racism, seeks support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protests took place at four locations around the Las Vegas valley Monday to condemn racism and ask for support to help the Latino community rebound.

According to the Latino advocacy group, Make the Road Nevada the protests were to support the fight for black lives and support immigrants who have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and call on the state to extend its moratorium for evictions to immigrants.

“We are tired of racism, the killings, the violence and the overall attacks on the black community,” said Felipe Silva, the housing justice organizer for Make the Road Nevada.

At the Regional Justice Center, the protesters chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “cancel rent – make them pay.” Organizers said all people of color must be treated with respect, dignity and the urgency that is given to large corporations or the rich.

“As Las Vegas enters Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, local communities of color and immigrants are still suffering to get back on their feet and many are putting themselves in danger. President Trump’s response has failed to both protect the public and provide relief,” Silva said.

Aside from the Regional Justice Center, the news conferences and protests took place McDonald’s headquarters, Container Park in downtown Las Vegas and ICE/Dept. of Homeland security office.