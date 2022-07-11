LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People from several groups joined the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network to protest near a popular Henderson mall Monday over a railroad display that had been in the mall.

The train display, done by the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society, was up at the Galleria at Sunset Mall over the Fourth of July weekend but was taken down four days later following complaints of racism.

Robert Bush, president of the Las Vegas chapter of the National Action Network holds a protest over the railway display that was in the Galleria at Sunset mall. (KLAS)

According to a news release from the National Action Network, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”

“I received this as a text from my mother and I was like, is this real? And she said yes,” said Tamika Shauntee, with the ACLU.

“I’m saddened to be here again on things we thought were over with lynching displays, Confederate flags, things that remind you of the past days of slavery,” said Bishop Bill H. McDonnell.

This is the display that the National Action Network is protesting.

“I just need you to know that someone took time to make this, put it together, and put it in the mall,” said Michelle Maese, president of SEUI 1107. “And then women, children, families, everybody walked by hundreds of times and saw this.”

The National Action Network reached out to the Las Vegas Garden Railway Society two days ago but had still not heard back when they held the protest.

Robert Bush, president of the Las Vegas chapter, said they want a public apology or they will protest every future train display event.

“Until they come to the table, every train event that they have we will be there to shut it down.”

According to the railway society’s website, there are four events planned between now and the end of the year.

The protesters have also called for the railway society to undergo cultural sensitivity training. Members from the National Action Network are supposed to meet with management from the Galleria and have requested that someone from the railway society be at the 2 p.m. meeting.