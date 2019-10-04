Prosecutors against gun violence hold summit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains graphic content.) People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors Against Gun Violence are holding their annual summit in Las Vegas. The topic of discussion is “The New Norm: Mass Shootings in America” and will look at the 1 October shooting as a case study.

The non-partisan group of prosecutors from across the United States was formed about five years ago to lend its voice to legislative change on Capitol Hill, in state legislatures and at local government levels and to put in place best practices.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the most prevalent form of gun violence is suicide, followed by street shootings in urban America and then mass shootings.

“On one hand they constitute a small percentage of the gun violence perpetrated across our nation. On the other hand, there have been 2,000 mass shootings since 2012,” he said. “We’re here today to learn from experts about the science, the motivations behind mass shootings.”

There are several speakers including Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and survivors of mass shootings.