COVID-19 testing site opening inside UNLV Thomas & Mack Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening inside UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center Strip View Pavilion. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will host a media briefing and testing site preview with UMC and other officials at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

The testing operation is moving indoors from the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. The Strip View Pavilion room is located on the northwest side of the Thomas & Mack Center off Tropicana Avenue and University Drive.

The new Thomas & Mack Center testing facility opens to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week, Tuesday-Saturday.

Clark County, UMC and the Nevada National Guard are operating the new site in partnership with UNLV and University Police Services.

Appointments at the UNLV Thomas & Mack testing site will be available soon through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

Due to increased demand for testing, appointments will continue to be highly recommended to reduce wait times for patients and maintain operational efficiency.

As much as possible the public is encouraged to self-schedule appointments online. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

The Thomas & Mack site will have a walk-up testing station to offer tests each day to some people without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis based on available supplies and staffing. It also will be designed to have separate areas to accommodate those who arrive with and without symptoms.

Face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, and symptom screenings will be required for entrance.