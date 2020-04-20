LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force update for April 20

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a briefing Monday to update the country on the fight against COVID-19.

The Trump administration and Congress indicated Monday they were working toward agreement on a coronavirus aid package the Senate could take up as soon as Tuesday, with more than $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that’s out of money, help for hospitals and virus testing.

The Senate missed a potential deadline Monday and frustrations are mounting, but the emerging draft measure — originally designed as an interim step aimed at replenishing payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far.

The emerging agreement, nearly double President Donald Trump’s request to replenish the small business program, adds funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Trump was has been among those offering optimistic assessments, saying “we are very close to a deal” during a White House briefing Sunday.

But the timeline for a deal wasn’t immediately clear. The Senate met for a brief pro forma session Monday afternoon that could have provided a window to act on the upcoming measure under fast-track procedures requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but the measure wasn’t ready in time.

Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production Monday amid pressure from Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who warn there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

Boeing said it is putting about 27,000 people back to work this week building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place, including face masks and staggered shifts. Doosan Bobcat, a farm equipment maker and North Dakota’s largest manufacturer, announced the return of about 2,200 workers at three factories around the state.

Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings were underway in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany. Parts of the continent are perhaps weeks ahead of the U.S. on the infection curve of the virus, which has killed around 170,000 people worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The reopenings in the U.S. are a drop in the bucket compared with the more than 22 million Americans thrown out of work by the crisis.

In a dispute that has turned nakedly political, the president has been agitating to restart the economy, singling out Democratic-led states and egging on protesters who feel governors are moving too slowly.

While some states — mostly Republican-led ones – have relaxed restrictions, many governors say they lack the testing supplies they need and warn they could get hit by a second wave of infections, given how people with no symptoms can still spread the disease.