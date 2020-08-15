President Trump criticizes mail-in voting, calls Nevada’s new voter law a ‘little scam’

WATCH BRIEFING:

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (KLAS) — During a press conference Saturday, President Trump continued his attacks on the mail-in voting system.

He blamed Democrats for not improving funding for the United States Postal Service. The agency has recently requested more money to process the influx of mail-in ballots.

Pres. Trump also criticized Nevada for passing legislation, Assembly 4, that ensures every registered voter receives a mail-in ballot for the general election.

He called the legislation “a little scam,” and raised concerns over the amount of time it will take for ballots to be counted.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign and GOP filed a lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. The lawsuit alleges that many of the Assembly Bill 4’s provisions will essentially undermine the election’s integrity.

Related Content Post Office warns states across US about mail voting

Trump’s campaign also calls the bill’s alleged infringement on the 14th Amendment, or right to equal protection of the laws, into question. It says the bill will treat voters differently based on the county where they live.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has repeatedly defended state lawmakers’ decision to pass the legislation.

According to research by Brookings, the state of Nevada received an “A” for voting by mail during a pandemic.

Nevada is one of eight states that received an “A” for its performance of mail-in voting during a pandemic, according to Brookings Research Institution.

All U.S. states determine their own manner of voting. Nevada has joined other Western states, such as Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington to offer universal mail-in voting.

TRUMP MENTIONS NEVADA: Trump referred to Nevada's new voter law (AB 4) as "the little scam that's going on."



"Nevada is a very important state, I think we have a great chance of winning that state."



Trump criticized how long it will take for ballots to be counted #8NN pic.twitter.com/Z0hf9bUa3X — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) August 15, 2020

On Friday, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the general election will be done mostly by mail. According to the Associated Press, Murphy said Friday all registered voters would get a ballot.