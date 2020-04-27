LIVE: President Trump holding news conference at 2:30 p.m.

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. After two months of frantic response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is planning to shift President Trump’s public focus to the burgeoning efforts aimed at easing the economic devastation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — The White House initially said it wouldn’t hold a news conference Monday with the coronavirus task force, but that has changed. President Trump will hold a news conference around 2 p.m. in the Rose Garden to announce new guidelines on national testing as it relates to re-opening the country.

The White House is preparing new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as it seeks to regain its footing after weeks of criticism and detours created in part by presidential sideshows. But President Donald Trump appears reluctant to cede the spotlight, as evidenced by his on-off-on plans for a presidential press conference today.

Among other things, the White House is unveiling an overview of its efforts to make enough tests for COVID-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month. The action comes after an erosion in public support for the president.

What had been his greatest asset in the reelection campaign — his ability to dominate headlines with freewheeling performances at his daily briefings — is increasingly being seen as a liability. At the same time, new Republican Party polling shows Trump’s path to a second term depends on the public’s perception of how quickly the economy rebounds from the state-by-state shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Days after he set off a firestorm by publicly musing that scientists should explore the injection of toxic disinfectants as a potential virus cure, Trump said he found little use for his daily task force briefings, where he has time and again clashed with medical experts and reporters. Trump’s aides had been trying to move the president onto more familiar and, they hope, safer, ground: Talking up the economy in more tightly controlled settings.