LIVE: President Trump delivers commencement address at ‘Hope for Prisoners’ graduation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘Hope for Prisoners’ graduates will receive a certificate and a handshake from President Donald J. Trump on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Jon Ponder, Hope for Prisoners CEO and Founder will welcome guests and graduation ‘Hopefuls’.

Trump has recognized Jon Ponder nationally for the organization’s effort to positively reintegrate formerly incarcerated people.

“We are very honored the President of the United States is recognizing the hard-work of formerly incarcerated men and women here in the state of Nevada who are making their transition back into our community,” said Jon Ponder.

When Jon Ponder set out on his mission to help formerly incarcerated re-enter the community ten years ago, he reimagined how to give people a chance to transform their lives after they are released. The program offers long-term support and guidance for those who learned from their mistakes and commit to making changes.

The nonprofit provides clients with life-skills, job training, mentorship, and counseling. Upon graduation, they commit to an 18-month long program working with mentors and businesses willing to employ those looking for job opportunities.

To date, ‘Hope for Prisoners’ has graduated more than 3100 formerly incarcerated.