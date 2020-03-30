Breaking News
WATCH NOW: White House coronavirus task force update
Live Now
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

LIVE AT 2 PM: White House coronavirus task force update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York’s case count doubling every three days according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the coronavirus task force are expected to hold a briefing this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories