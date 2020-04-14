LIVE: President Trump, coronavirus task force briefing for April 14

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of the coronavirus task force to hold a news briefing Tuesday.

Every day, a team of public health officials appears in the White House briefing room to outline measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Another team, expected to be formally announced as early as Tuesday, has begun meeting behind closed doors in the West Wing.

Its mission is another matter paramount to President Donald Trump: how to begin reopening the American economy.

Trump once hoped to have the country stirring and the economy moving again by Easter. Now he wants at least a partial reopening by the end of the month. The new team is supposed to help figure out just what that would look like.