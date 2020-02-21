LIVE: President Donald Trump hosts ‘Keep America Great Rally’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With less than 24 hours before for the Nevada Democratic caucus, President Trump is holding a “Keep America Great Rally” at the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon on Friday.
It is expected that he will highlight issues on the economy and job creation.
“President Trump has delivered for Nevada creating 125,600 new jobs since his election, including 16,800 new manufacturing jobs and 24,400 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating this success and more with the great men and women of Nevada.”Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.