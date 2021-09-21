Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly áto declare that the world stands and at an “inflection point in history” and that the world must act with haste to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

With China tensions growing, he also declared America “is not seeking a new Cold War.” The president noted his decision to end America’s longest war, in Afghanistan, last month and set the table for his administration to shift the U.S. attention to intensive diplomacy with no shortage of crises facing the globe.