USNS Comfort hospital ship sets sail for NYC with send-off from Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is departing for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA (KLAS/WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship set sail for New York on Saturday with a send-off from President Trump.

U.S. Navy Reserve sailors arrived Wednesday on board the USNS Comfort to assist with preparations and get the ship ready to head north to New York in response to coronavirus relief efforts.

More than 1,200 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers boarded the ship, including medical personnel and other essential ratings to support the mission. Once the ship arrives in New York, the Comfort will help relieve hospitals in the city during the pandemic.

The Comfort is expected to arrive in New York at Pier 90 on Monday. New York City has about a third of the country’s more than 75,000 confirmed cases.