LIVE AT 2 PM: President Trump, coronavirus task force update for April 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House coronavirus task force briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 3.
The Trump administration has emphasized how the war on COVID-19 is “an all-of-America effort—and our diligence over the next 30 days will save many American lives.”
On the financial front, President Trump reminded Americans from his social media Twitter account that the ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ is now available and small businesses can now apply for loans. To learn more about coronavirus relief options visit the Small Business Association (SBA) website.
