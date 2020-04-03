LIVE AT 2 PM: President Trump, coronavirus task force update for April 3

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States Senate continues to work on a $2 trillion aide package to combat the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House coronavirus task force briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 3.

The Trump administration has emphasized how the war on COVID-19 is “an all-of-America effort—and our diligence over the next 30 days will save many American lives.”

This is an all-of-America effort—and our diligence over the next 30 days will save many American lives. pic.twitter.com/KAhgFRvxTg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2020

On the financial front, President Trump reminded Americans from his social media Twitter account that the ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ is now available and small businesses can now apply for loans. To learn more about coronavirus relief options visit the Small Business Association (SBA) website.

The Paycheck Protection Program is now available! #CARESAct



Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources: https://t.co/lfe1wbsSNA pic.twitter.com/eosegomf38 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

