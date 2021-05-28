Child’s body found near State Route 160 near Mountain Springs, Metro says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a “very young juvenile” was found Friday, Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Police said. The area is near Mountain Springs off of State Route 160 near mile marker 20. That is the highway that leads between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

According to Metro Police, at around 7:30 a.m., a group of hikers were on a trail in the area, when one of the hikers went off the trail to a bush. Police said that is where the woman found the body of a child who was deceased.

Metro says the child, who could be a White, Hispanic, or Asian male, is clearly the victim of a homicide.

The child has dark black hair and is between the age of 8 and 12 years old, police said.

Metro is also urging anyone who does not know the whereabouts of their son, nephew, or grandson to please call LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521. You can also reach out to CrimeStoppers to report what you know anonymously.

No other details have been released. Another update will be given at 5:30 p.m. 8 News Now will carry the news conference live on air and online.