Police, firefighters urge people to be aware of leaving children, pets alone in cars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to more than 300 lock in calls a year. That means either a person or animal is locked in a vehicle which can be a dangerous situation especially as temperatures get warmed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Las Vegas Fire & Rescue held a news conference Thursday to get the message out that Las Vegas is one of the hottest places in the country and people new to the community may not realize how fast the interior of a car can heat up.

“It can become lethal in less than 10 minutes,” said Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

He said tests done at the fire department showed the inside of a vehicle heating up to 135 degrees in four-and-a-half minutes.

He urges people who see a child or animal left in a car unattended to immediately call 9-1-1 because it’s considered a medical emergency.



