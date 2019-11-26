Police excessive force lawsuit news conference; incident involved the shooting of a woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A news conference today discussed the filing of a Civil Rights lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and former Officer Ondre Wills. The incident involved the shooting of a woman.

#LIVE: Metro Police excessive force lawsuit news conference to discuss the filing of a Civil Rights lawsuit against The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and former Officer Ondre Wills. The incident involved the shooting of a woman. Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

LVMPD officers were dispatched to a call of a female, later identified as 34-year-old Sommer Richards, threatening residents with a broom and a skillet.

Police say when they arrived at the scene near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard Saturday night, Richards was armed with a shovel and was striking a vehicle.

Richards also charged at victims and hit a car with the shovel.

Officers issued verbal commands to drop the shovel, but Richards disregarded the officer’s commands. During the course of the incident, the victims moved away from Officer Wills, so Richards began to advance towards the victims still armed with the shovel and acting erratically. Officer Wills fired several rounds from his duty weapon striking Richards.

Richards was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with a vehicle, and battery. Metro says that her criminal history includes drug use, but investigators aren’t sure yet if she was under the influence of any drugs that night. However, they say it is clear that she is mentally unstable.