Police motorcade escorts injured Officer Shay Mikalonis as he leaves for rehabilitation center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Injured Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was released from University Medical Center Wednesday morning to make his way to a long-term rehabilitation center for treatment in another state.

A police motorcade escorted his ambulance as he made his way to the airport. He has been hospitalized for the past month.

Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis.

Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head June 1 following a protest on the Las Vegas Strip. He was not shot by a protester and the man accused of shooting him was arrested and is awaiting trial.

Following the shooting, his condition was described as grave and there was a possibility he wouldn’t survive. Family members told 8 News Now that he is paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak.

Motorcade escorts Officer Shay Mikalonis as he leaves UMC for rehabilitation center.

He is now taking the next step in his recovery by leaving Las Vegas to go to an out of state rehabilitation center. Police and other first responders lined the streets around 7 a.m. as Mikalonis was escorted from UMC.

There have been a number of fundraisers recently to help pay for what is expected to be a lifetime of expensive care and recovery.

A Facebook group called “Prayers for Officer Shay Mikalonis” is urging valley residents to keep their porch lights on Wednesday and Thursday night as a show of support for the injured officer.