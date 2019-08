LAS VEGAS, Nev. — School starts for the Clark County School District in less than a week and school officials want to address some safety issues.

Metro Captain Sasha Larkin, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and Director of UNLV Police Adam Garcia held a joint news conference to discuss student safety for the upcoming school year.

Hundreds of thousands college and K-12 students will be back in the classroom on Monday, Aug. 12. Be sure to check out the 8 News Now Back to School Guide.