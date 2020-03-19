UPDATE: Police-activity on US-95 northbound at Summerlin Pkwy, roads cleared

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of an incident on US-95 northbound at Summerlin Pkwy. The right lane’s off-ramp is blocked. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 19-Mar-2020 06:29 am,

Police-activity on US-95 Northbound at Summerlin Pkwy,

Off-ramp right lane blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 19, 2020

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with 8 News Now for details.