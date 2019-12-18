LIVE: Plans for New Year’s Eve ‘America’s Party’ announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Years Eve is just two weeks away but the plans for the fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip are underway and were officially announced Wednesday.

As in past year, it will feature Fireworks by Grucci launched off the rooftops of seven casinos on the Strip. The entertainment on Fremont Street is also expected to be announced.

Tourism officials say Southern Nevada is expecting 333,000 tourists on New Year’s Eve. The holiday results in an economic impact of $240 million for the valley.

One of the best places to watch the fireworks show will be on channel 8 with the “Countdown to 2020” which starts at 8 p.m.

You will see New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country including the ball drop in Times Square, fireworks shows from Dallas and Denver and of course the fireworks in Las Vegas.

If you can’t watch on TV, the entire show will be live streamed on www.8newsnow.com.