LIVE: Pete Buttigieg holds rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pete Buttigieg will hold a rally in Las Vegas at Rancho High School on Sunday.
The rally comes a day after the first day of early voting for the Nevada Democratic caucus.
You can watch a livestream of the rally starting at 11 a.m.
Pete Buttigieg has a list of other events going on throughout the weekend in Las Vegas, including the United for Infrastructure’s Moving American Forward Forum at UNLV’s student union at 2 p.m.
