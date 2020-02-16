LIVE: Pete Buttigieg holds rally in Las Vegas

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pete Buttigieg will hold a rally in Las Vegas at Rancho High School on Sunday.

The rally comes a day after the first day of early voting for the Nevada Democratic caucus.

You can watch a livestream of the rally starting at 11 a.m.

Line of people wait to attend Pete Buttigieg rally at Rancho High School.

Pete Buttigieg has a list of other events going on throughout the weekend in Las Vegas, including the United for Infrastructure’s Moving American Forward Forum at UNLV’s student union at 2 p.m.

