LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning while trying to cross the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near U.S. 95, according to Metro police.

The crash was reported at 3:42 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway were closed to traffic for nearly five hours while police investigated the scene.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the driver stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.