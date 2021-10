Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Tropicana near Paradise on Oct. 12, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Tropicana Avenue near Paradise Road.

The westbound lanes of Tropicana are closed at Paradise as police investigate the crash which was reported around 4 a.m.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Motorists should avoid the area.