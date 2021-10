LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Avenue is closed to traffic between Torrey Pines Drive and Jones Road following a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

The crash was reported around 1:35 a.m.

According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, a driver traveling eastbound on Sahara struck the pedestrian who was crossing Sahara at the intersection of El Camino Road. It’s believed the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. The driver failed to stop and continued to drive eastbound.