LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly crash near the area of Flamingo & Swenson. It happened at 6:20 Friday night.

Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, then transported to an area hospital where they passed away from their injuries.

Several roads in the immediate vicinity of the crash will be shut down for the next few hours, including eastbound Flamingo from Swenson.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.