LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-11 are closed near Wagon Wheel Drive due to an overturned tractor-trailer blocking the lanes.

Drivers are being forced to exit at Wagon Wheel. This closure will mainly impact drivers from Boulder City or south Henderson to Las Vegas.

There is a 40-gallon fuel spill that is being cleaned up.

No information has been released on the cause of the crash.