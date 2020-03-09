Ontario confirms new positive cases of COVID-19

TORONTO (KLAS) — Today, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 26. Of these, four cases in the province are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Dr. Williams will provide an update on the situation at the regularly scheduled media briefing Monday, March 9 at the Queen’s Park media studio.

A married man and woman, both in their 60s, were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship out of San Francisco, California, which traveled to Mexico from February 11-21, 2020. They returned to Canada on February 28. Both individuals were assessed at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital where all Infection Protection and Control protocols were followed. They are well and currently recovering at home in self-isolation.

A male in his 50s returned from Iran on February 27 and presented himself to North York General Hospital’s emergency department in Toronto on March 3. Another male, in his 40s, returned from Las Vegas, Nevada on February 28 and was seen by medical staff at Toronto Western Hospital also in Toronto. Both individuals were assessed and discharged home respectively where they remain in self-isolation with minimal contact with others.

Both Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health are continuing to work closely with Public Health Ontario in taking immediate precautions to ensure these patients are being safely and appropriately cared for and that other patients, staff and the community are well-protected.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated.

At this time, the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread. The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.

For more details, please contact your local Public Health Unit and visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.