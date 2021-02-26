Officials raise awareness of traffic laws in school zones, promote safe driving as students return to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, and local law enforcement partners hosted a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. at Cartwright Elementary School to raise awareness of traffic laws in school zones and promote safe driving as in-person schooling returns on Monday.

“Together we can make a return to school a safe one,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara shared a list of procedures in place for students and bus drivers:

Students are required to wear face masks at all times

Use supplied hand sanitizers when getting on and off the bus, masks supplied if needed

Drivers load bus from back to front and in reverse

There will be seat markings to ensure social distancing

Reporting to assigned bus stops only

Bus drivers and aides will sanitize the bus throughout the day, each night additional cleanings take place

Andrew Bennett of the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, who also manages the state’s Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities traffic safety education program says 41 school children were hit on their way to or from school from August 2019 – March 2020. One student was killed and three were left seriously injured.

🚦@ClarkCountySch students are back in valley classrooms on Monday, so please remember that school zones are slow zones.



Las Vegan’s ALWAYS slow down for children. #LivesAreOnTheLine pic.twitter.com/CPkJz0Nlma — Zero Fatalities NV (@ZeroFatalsNV) February 26, 2021

“When we talk about the importance of pedestrian safety, literally lives are on the line,” said Andrew Bennett of the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Andrew Bennett, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY LAWS

No U-turns in an active school zone

No passing another vehicle in a school zone

Slow down, Observe reduced speed limit posted in school zones

School zones are active when: Children are present The lights are on 30-minutes before or after school



The Joining Forces program has partnered with over 27 law agencies to enforce pedestrian safety in Nevada, coordinating with Southern Nevada agencies CCSD Police, Las Vegas Metro, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City Police, and Nevada Highway Patrol to ensure additional resources are available to assist in these efforts.

“With school zones comes an increase in traffic, increase in delays, and a longer commute, but kindness and compassion is what we’re asking for – in addition to following the laws,” added Bennett.

For more information on the Clark County School District “Reopening Our Schools Plan – Hybrid Instructional Model” please visit the CCSD website here.