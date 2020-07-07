Southern Nevada officials urge the public to comply with mask mandate as state sees more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple officials, including Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District and University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling urged the public to comply with the face covering mandate during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

During the briefing, Chairwoman Kirkpatrick said that while more businesses and members of the public are wearing face coverings, there’s still more work to do before the state can move into Phase 3 of reopening.

All three officials addressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

“We really want everybody to comply with this directive” and “understand the value” of wearing a mask, Dr. Leguen said.

He also reminded people to wear face coverings correctly, over the nose and mouth, to ensure protection of yourself and others.

HOW TO WEAR A MASK: It's important to make sure we cover our nose and mouth when wearing a mask, Dr. Leguen said.



If those are not covered, he says you are not fully protecting yourself or others from possibly contracting the virus #8NN pic.twitter.com/K5l96ylnDw — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 7, 2020

Dr. Leguen and Mason VanHouweling also gave an update on COVID-19 statistics in Southern Nevada.

According to the data and chart below, 17.7% confirmed/suspected COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick says COVID-19 testing is increasing, with some record-breaking days last week. Contract tracing is also increasing across the state, according to Kirkpatrick.

“We have about 75 people working on contract tracing, about 90 more coming and another 90 after that,” she said.

The news conference comes as nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Tuesday.

There are now 23,785 confirmed cases and 548 deaths in Nevada. Of Nevada’s 876 new cases, 836 of them were reported in Clark County.

8 News Now will livestream the news conference.