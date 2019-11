LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Officials have released the names of both the officer and suspect involved in Thursday's officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport. The officer is identified as Sergeant Jason Hansen, 43, and the suspect as Jordan Henry.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 21 around 4 a.m. Officers located Henry outside Terminal 1 in a restricted baggage area after an airport employee reported a suspicious person in the area. As officers escorted Henry from the area, he became agitated.