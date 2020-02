WATCH BRIEFING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire officials will give a briefing Saturday regarding the fire that killed a woman in North Las Vegas.

Officials say a portable space heater is to blame for the fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman in North Las Vegas Thursday night.

NLV Fire Chief Calhoun and staff will be providing updates along with answering questions at 10 a.m. on Saturday.