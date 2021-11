LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.

Tenaya Way is closed in both directions from Cheyenne Avenue Gowan Road during the investigation, according to police. This closure is expected for the next several hours.

