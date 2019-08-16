NTSB news conference on Dale Earnhardt Jr. airplane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board held a news conference Friday on the plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, and their 15-month-old daughter.

The plane crashed yesterday in Elizabethton, Tennessee after it landed. The family and two pilots escaped without injury.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard the jet.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it has two representatives in Elizabethton to begin investigating the crash. They have already viewed surveillance videos of the crash which show the plane bounced twice before coming to a stop. The plane’s black box has also been retrieved and is on its way to Washington, D.C.