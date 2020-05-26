Metro Police ask public for help locating 2 suspects involved in 2017 homicide case

WATCH METRO BRIEFING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After three years of gathering information, Metro Police say the search is on for two homicide suspects involved in the death of 62-year-old man in a case dated back to 2017.

Metro says in October of 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona.

Rathbun’s family said they last heard from David in August of 2017 when he told them he would be allowing a woman that was “down on her luck” to live with him, according to LVMPD. That female is one of the suspects, 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs.

LVMPD homicide detectives say the other suspect in Rathbun’s death has been identified as 55-year-old Charles Ausiello.

Photo of Suspect 1: Jolene Hibbs. Courtesy: LVMPD

Photo of Suspect 2: Charles Ausiello. Courtesy: LVMPD

LVMPD’s missing persons section began an investigation and found “a lot of fraudulent activity” taking place on Rathbun’s accounts. His house was also being sold “for well-below market value,” police say.

Metro’s Homicide section was briefed about their investigation and began an investigation of their own. They found Rathbun’s bank accounts were being used to purchase items all over the valley, including hair salon, Home Depot and Lowe’s transactions.

After looking into the house transaction, detectives learned a suspect was posing as Rathbun and sold his house. Both of Rathbun’s vehicles, a motorcycle and BMW, were sold as well.

Metro reached out to the new BMW owner and received consent to do an analysis for DNA evidence. Police then found blood evidence inside the trunk of the car.

The blood found in the trunk was linked to David Rathbun.

Metro then searched the house and found blood evidence, which further led police to believe Rathbun had died.

Several months later, police say, they received information that led them to mine shafts in rural Arizona, where they found Rathbun’s body.

The LVMPD Homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ausiello and Hibbs.