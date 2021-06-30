LIVE: Northbound US 95 closed due to crash involving tractor-trailer and pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are closed near the Spaghetti Bowl to traffic Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a tractor-trailer and pedestrian.

The northbound lanes are closed at Las Vegas Boulevard. Motorists are being diverted off the freeway at Eastern Avenue and can get back on at Washington or Bonanza.

The man was struck by the big rig around 4 a.m. and was transported to University Medical Center. His condition has not been released.