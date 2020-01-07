LIVE: NLV police discuss deadly officer-involved shooting at 9 a.m.

WATCH LIVE:

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At 9 a.m. Tuesday, North Las Vegas police will hold a press conference to discuss the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Jan. 2.

NLVPD says the two officers involved, officers Aaron Patty and Phillip Schmidt, have been put on paid administrative leave following the incident. The deadly shooting happened in North Las Vegas near Craig Road and Allen Lane.

According to police, a man in a stolen car was driving away from officers. The vehicle ended up at a CVS, and the driver rammed into several police vehicles.

“At which point, we had two officers discharge at least one round from their weapon,” said Eric Levitt of North Las Vegas Police.