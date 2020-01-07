Breaking News
LIVE: NLV police discuss deadly officer-involved shooting at 9 a.m.

LIVE: NLV police discuss deadly officer-involved shooting at 9 a.m.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATCH LIVE:

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At 9 a.m. Tuesday, North Las Vegas police will hold a press conference to discuss the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Jan. 2.

NLVPD says the two officers involved, officers Aaron Patty and Phillip Schmidt, have been put on paid administrative leave following the incident. The deadly shooting happened in North Las Vegas near Craig Road and Allen Lane.

According to police, a man in a stolen car was driving away from officers. The vehicle ended up at a CVS, and the driver rammed into several police vehicles.

“At which point, we had two officers discharge at least one round from their weapon,” said Eric Levitt of North Las Vegas Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories