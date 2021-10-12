NHP investigates single-vehicle roll-over crash on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle roll-over crash that killed one person on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to the release, at approximately 7:36 a.m., a silver 1999 Dodge Durango SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 approaching mile marker 117 near Indian Springs.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left its travel lane and entered the unimproved center median, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details have been released on the identity of the adult male driver of the Dodge Durango.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 64th fatal crash resulting in 73 fatalities for 2021.