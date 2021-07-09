Driver killed in fiery crash that closes northbound lanes of 215

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a fiery crash that resulted in the closure of the 215 northbound lanes near Cheyenne Avenue Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. and the lanes remained closed for more than three hours as NHP investigated.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the white BMW rear-ended a construction crane that was traveling at a low rate of speed in the far right lane. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver never reduced speed and the car caught fire immediately after impact.

“Every effort was made by the crane driver and other witness to get the driver of the BMW out, but unfortunately the car became fully engulfed and the drive was pronounced dead on scene,” NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.