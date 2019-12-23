New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas; City officials prepare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is meeting with city officials to discuss plans for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

Every year the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department briefs the media on New Year’s Eve preparations, safety concerns, and changes to ordinances.

This year, the news conference was held at the new command center for Southern Nevada Public Safety agencies, Rob Roy’s Innevation Powered by Switch located at 6795 S. Edmond Street.

