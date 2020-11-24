Nevada Supreme Court certifies election results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Supreme Court certified the state’s election results Tuesday morning, determining Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote.

Nevada’s Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske met with the Supreme Court to make the results official. Nevada law requires this occur on the fourth Tuesday after the November election.

President-elect Joe Biden won Nevada by 33,596 votes, according to results approved by elected officials in Nevada’s 17 counties. Biden got 50.06% of the vote and Trump received 47.67 percent.

Turnout among the state’s more than 1.8 million active registered voters was almost 77.3%, including mail, early voting and election-day ballots cast, according to secretary of state data.

According to the Associated Press, that was up from a turnout of 76.8% during the presidential election in 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Nevada by a little under 2.5% over Trump.

The next step is for Governor Steve Sisolak to issue certificates of election to the winners.

Pennsylvania also certified their election results on Tuesday.