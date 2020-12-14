Nevada Electoral College casts votes in presidential race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Electoral College met Monday morning to officially cast the state’s six votes for President elect Joe Biden.

During a Zoom meeting, the electors cast their ballots and held them up so they could be seen. This is a constitutional process that is taking place in every state.

#BREAKING: Nevada’s six electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/LziyJConej — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 14, 2020

Biden’s aides say the Electoral College votes, which formally elect Biden, should send a message to President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election is now finalized. Biden aides say they hope Republicans will consider their own long-term interests and the country’s, accept Trump’s defeat and focus their attention on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and staving off economic tumult.