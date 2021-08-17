Live Nation to require COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests at all events

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Nelly performs onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “Country Grammar” at Live Nation’s first ever U.S. drive-in concert series ‘Live From The Drive-In’ at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s largest concert company, Live Nation, has updated its policy regarding requirements for attending its concerts when it comes to COVID-19.

Earlier in the month, the company said it would leave the decision on whether fans should show proof of vaccination up to the performing artists, but now Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative test after Oct. 4, 2021. It will only pertain to venues and festivals fully owned and operated by Live Nation.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US” – Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation said all ticket holders are being alerted directly about the new guidelines.

Last week, AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced it would require proof of vaccinations or a negative test for anyone attending its events starting Oct. 1, 2021.