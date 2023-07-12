LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer concert season is in full effect and Live Nation wants to make it easier for music fans to see some of their favorite acts with a special deal.

Live Nation’s Summer’s Live is a limited-time offer of four tickets for $80 for select shows, including dozens in Las Vegas, across a variety of genres.

Summer’s Live offers include tickets to the following shows at the following Las Vegas venues:

  • Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
    • 90s Pop Tour
    • Gloria Trevi
    • Keith Urban
    • Los Angeles Azules
    • Miranda Lambert
    • Weezer
  • Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    • Dance Gavin Dance
    • Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter
    • Escape The Fate
    • Get the Led Out
    • J Boog
    • Lil Yachty
    • Nickel Creek
    • Owl City
    • Poppy
    • Puddle of Mudd
    • Sylvan Esso
    • The Darkness
    • The Green
  • The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    • Myke Towers
  • The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    • Rod Stewart
  • Dolby Live at Park MGM
    • Maroon 5
  • House of Blues Las Vegas
    • A R I Z O N A
    • Adekunle Gold
    • Aleks Syntek
    • Boys Like Girls
    • CLUTCH
    • Corey Holcomb
    • Erika Jayne
    • Jesse & Joy
    • Lucha VaVOOM
    • Maisie Peters
    • Max & Igor Cavalera
    • Rival Sons
    • Siddhartha
    • Steel Panther
    • Tesla
    • Todrick Hall
    • Yacht Rock Revue
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
    • Big Time Rush
    • Jonas Brothers
    • Pepe Aguilar
    • Shinedown
    • Wu-Tang Clan
    • Nas
  • Michelob ULTRA Arena
    • ALV Comedy
    • Beck
    • Phoenix
    • Marca MP
  • Mirage Theater
    • DL Hughley
    • Joe Gatto
  • Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
    • Counting Crows
    • Derek Hough
    • Gary Owen
    • Keith Sweat
    • Lamb of God
    • Loverboy
    • Matute
    • The Cult
    • Tracy Morgan
  • The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
    • Emmanuel

Pre-sales for Summer’s Live will start on Tuesday, July 18, with the general sale starting on Wednesday, July 19 through Tuesday, Aug 1 on the Live Nation Summer’s Live website.

The promotion will include four tickets for $80 plus taxes where applicable. Fans can visit the Summer’s Live website and select the event they are interested in. They can look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type.

For a list of upcoming concerts in the Las Vegas area, check out our Las Vegas Concert Calendar.