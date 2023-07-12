LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer concert season is in full effect and Live Nation wants to make it easier for music fans to see some of their favorite acts with a special deal.

Live Nation’s Summer’s Live is a limited-time offer of four tickets for $80 for select shows, including dozens in Las Vegas, across a variety of genres.

Summer’s Live offers include tickets to the following shows at the following Las Vegas venues:

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino 90s Pop Tour Gloria Trevi Keith Urban Los Angeles Azules Miranda Lambert Weezer

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Dance Gavin Dance Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter Escape The Fate Get the Led Out J Boog Lil Yachty Nickel Creek Owl City Poppy Puddle of Mudd Sylvan Esso The Darkness The Green

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Myke Towers

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Rod Stewart

Dolby Live at Park MGM Maroon 5

House of Blues Las Vegas A R I Z O N A Adekunle Gold Aleks Syntek Boys Like Girls CLUTCH Corey Holcomb Erika Jayne Jesse & Joy Lucha VaVOOM Maisie Peters Max & Igor Cavalera Rival Sons Siddhartha Steel Panther Tesla Todrick Hall Yacht Rock Revue

MGM Grand Garden Arena Big Time Rush Jonas Brothers Pepe Aguilar Shinedown Wu-Tang Clan Nas

Michelob ULTRA Arena ALV Comedy Beck Phoenix Marca MP

Mirage Theater DL Hughley Joe Gatto

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Counting Crows Derek Hough Gary Owen Keith Sweat Lamb of God Loverboy Matute The Cult Tracy Morgan

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Emmanuel



Pre-sales for Summer’s Live will start on Tuesday, July 18, with the general sale starting on Wednesday, July 19 through Tuesday, Aug 1 on the Live Nation Summer’s Live website.

The promotion will include four tickets for $80 plus taxes where applicable. Fans can visit the Summer’s Live website and select the event they are interested in. They can look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type.

For a list of upcoming concerts in the Las Vegas area, check out our Las Vegas Concert Calendar.