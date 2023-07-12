LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer concert season is in full effect and Live Nation wants to make it easier for music fans to see some of their favorite acts with a special deal.
Live Nation’s Summer’s Live is a limited-time offer of four tickets for $80 for select shows, including dozens in Las Vegas, across a variety of genres.
Summer’s Live offers include tickets to the following shows at the following Las Vegas venues:
- Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- 90s Pop Tour
- Gloria Trevi
- Keith Urban
- Los Angeles Azules
- Miranda Lambert
- Weezer
- Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter
- Escape The Fate
- Get the Led Out
- J Boog
- Lil Yachty
- Nickel Creek
- Owl City
- Poppy
- Puddle of Mudd
- Sylvan Esso
- The Darkness
- The Green
- The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Myke Towers
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- Rod Stewart
- Dolby Live at Park MGM
- Maroon 5
- House of Blues Las Vegas
- A R I Z O N A
- Adekunle Gold
- Aleks Syntek
- Boys Like Girls
- CLUTCH
- Corey Holcomb
- Erika Jayne
- Jesse & Joy
- Lucha VaVOOM
- Maisie Peters
- Max & Igor Cavalera
- Rival Sons
- Siddhartha
- Steel Panther
- Tesla
- Todrick Hall
- Yacht Rock Revue
- MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Big Time Rush
- Jonas Brothers
- Pepe Aguilar
- Shinedown
- Wu-Tang Clan
- Nas
- Michelob ULTRA Arena
- ALV Comedy
- Beck
- Phoenix
- Marca MP
- Mirage Theater
- DL Hughley
- Joe Gatto
- Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- Counting Crows
- Derek Hough
- Gary Owen
- Keith Sweat
- Lamb of God
- Loverboy
- Matute
- The Cult
- Tracy Morgan
- The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Emmanuel
Pre-sales for Summer’s Live will start on Tuesday, July 18, with the general sale starting on Wednesday, July 19 through Tuesday, Aug 1 on the Live Nation Summer’s Live website.
The promotion will include four tickets for $80 plus taxes where applicable. Fans can visit the Summer’s Live website and select the event they are interested in. They can look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type.
For a list of upcoming concerts in the Las Vegas area, check out our Las Vegas Concert Calendar.