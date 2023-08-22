LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although summer is coming to an end, the entertainment scene on the Las Vegas Strip is still scorching with no plans of cooling down.

From pop to country and hip-hop to comedy, Live Nation Las Vegas has a spectacular array of shows suiting every taste this Labor Day weekend:

Erika Jayne is set to ignite the stage at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this Friday, Aug. 25. The shows will continue on Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip is making a Las Vegas stop on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, with support from bands Spoon and White Reaper.

Jeff Dunham returns to the Bakkt Theater stage with his new show, “Still Not Canceled,” on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Jelly Roll is bringing his Backroad Baptism Tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, Sept. 1, with support from Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live, headlined by Kennedy Center Honoree and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. is coming to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Drake, with 21 Savage, will set the stage ablaze with the 2023 “It’s All A Blur” Tour at T-Mobile Arena, with two sold-out shows on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

Counting Crows, a world-renowned rock band, are bringing their Banshee Season Tour to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 2, with special guest English singer Frank Turner.

The B-52s, who recently added five additional dates for April 2024, will keep the energy soaring during their residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Lady Gaga will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM with LADY GAGA: JAZZ & PIANO show, with performances on Thursday, Aug. 31, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will host two concerts over the holiday weekend, including Senses Fail with Holding Absence and Thousand Below on Friday, Sept. 1, and Puddle of Mudd with Crash Midnight and Lost Hearts on Saturday, Sept. 2.

